HARMONY — A frigid night could not keep the action off the hardwood as the Golden Tide of Curwensville, reeling from the loss against Moshannon Valley one night earlier, made a trip to Harmony for a Moshannon Valley League game. The Owls entered the night strong, ready to put up a battle on their home court.

They did just that with solid defense, dropping Curwensville 58-33, giving the 13th loss for the Tide on the season.

Curwensville kept things close in the opening quarter, only being down by a bucket. But, the Tide suddenly went flat the remainder of the night, as the second quarter only saw one of their starting five put up a basket. Harmony put up 14 points in the quarter, taking a 22-10 lead into the locker room that they would never relinquish.

For the visitors, Ty Terry had another solid outing, finishing with 13 points.

The Owls began to truly soar in the second half, as they put up 36 points over the remainder of the game. As the night came to a close, a lot of the starters on both sides got a curtain call as the underclassmen got a chance to get valuable minutes of experience. Harmony saw three players in double digits, as Jack Bracken led all scorers with 17 points. Curtis Boring and Conlton Fry also made it into double figures, scoring 16 and 13 points, respectively. Harmony did struggle on the night at the free throw line, finishing only 1-for-6. Curwensville was not much better, finishing 3-for-8.

After getting a day off from competition, Curwensville (3-13) is back on the court inside Patton Hall on Friday night, hosting Glendale. The Tide and Vikings played back on December 20, with Curwensville taking the victory in a high scoring 80-75 contest.

Tip off for jayvee is at 6 p.m. with the varsity to follow.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Curwensville 6 4 10 13 – 33

Harmony 8 14 19 17 – 58

Curwensville – 33

Andrew Wassil 0 0-0 0, Ty Terry 4 2-2 13, Tyler Lee 1 0-0 2, Danny McGarry 3 0-0 6, Grant Swanson 1 0-1 3, Davis Fleming 0 0-0 0, Chandler English 2 0-2 4, Braden Holland 0 0-0 0, Tory Condon 0 0-0 0, Carson Spencer 0 0-1 0, Ty Colton 0 0-0 0, Parker Wood 2 0-0 4, Ayden Sutika 0 1-2 1. TOTALS 13 3-8 33.

Harmony – 58

Jack Bracken 8 0-2 17, Anthony Maseto 3 0-0 6, Conlton Fry 6 0-0 13, Lucas Tarrow 3 0-2 6, Curtis Boring 7 1-2 16, Alex Dubyak 0 0-0 0, Zach Hutton 0 0-0 0, Ethan Cornelius 0 0-0 0, JJ Sward 0 0-0 0, TJ Eli 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 27 1-6 58.