Grace T. (Alvetro) Kos, age 97, of Soldier, PA, ascended into Heaven to spend eternity with her beloved husband, Porky, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA. Born on April 15, 1924, in Soldier, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Nikolina (Grasso) Alvetro. On June 16, 1949, she married her husband […]

