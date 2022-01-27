DUBOIS – In a game that was rescheduled from Monday for Wednesday evening due to weather, the DuBois Beavers (11-3) were able to defend home court to pick up a 48-34 double-digit victory over the Clearfield Bison (9-5).



A slow start to the game for the Bison played a big factor in the loss as after scoring only three points in the first quarter, Clearfield found themselves down double-digits on the road 14-3.



Unfortunately, this tough first quarter would set the tone for how the rest of the game would go as Clearfield struggled to put the ball in the basket, including from the free throw line (3-10), with only the fourth quarter being the one period the team would combine to score over double digits in. At halftime, Clearfield trailed DuBois 24-11.



The second half was one that fared much better for the Bison as they would more than triple their offensive output from the first half in the second; even outscoring DuBois 14-13 in the fourth quarter. In the end, DuBois proved to be more consistent in this one which helped them defend their own floor in a 48-34 victory.



For DuBois they were able to get consistent scoring all game, with three Beavers scoring in double figures to lead the offense.



Ryan Kovalyak and Joey Foradora led the way with 13 points each, with Alex Pasternak chipping in 10. Chooch Husted just missed out on double-figures as he finished the game with nine tallies, while teammate Cam Thompson added three points on a trey ball.



Clearfield was able to get double-digit scoring performances from Ryan Gearhart and Cole Miller who led the Bison offense with 12 each. Isaak Way was next as he chipped in five points on the evening. Rounding out the scoring was Andon Greslick with three tallies and Nick Collins with two points.



Clearfield will look to rebound Friday night, January 28, as they host Tyrone. Junior-varsity is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. with the varsity game slated to tip at 7:30 p.m.

DUBOIS– 48

Cam Thompson 0 0-0 3, Ryan Kovalyak 2 0-0 13, Joey Foradora 2 0-0 13, Alex Pasternak 2 0-1 10, Chooch Husted 4 1-1 9, Benjamin Hickman 0 0-0 0, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 10 1-2 48.



CLEARFIELD – 34

Ryan Gearhart 1 1-4 12 Cole Miller 1 1-4 12, Isakk Way 2 1-2 5, Luke Pallo 0 0-0 0, Nick Collins 1 0-0 2, Caleb Wilt 0 0-0 0, Nate Natoli 0 0-0 0, Andon Greslick 0 0-0 3, TOTALS 5 3-10 34.



SCORE BY QUARTERS:

DUBOIS 14 10 11 13 48

CLEARFIELD 3 8 9 14 34

THREE-POINTERS: DUBOIS – 9 Kovalyak 3, Foradora, Pasternak 2, Thompson 1. CLEARFIELD – 7 Gearhart 3, Miller 3, Greslick 1.