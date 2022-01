Dennis J. “Buckwheat” Simpson, 59, of Walnut St. Corsica, PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born on Monday, May 14,1962, the son of Paul L. “Grundy” Simpson (who preceded him in death in 1981) and Harriett R. Gates Simpson Songer (who survives). Buckwheat had started working at an […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/dennis-j-buckwheat-simpson/