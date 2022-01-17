JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Up to four additional inches of snow is possible. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 4:14 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022: Winter Storm Warning URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pittsburgh […]

