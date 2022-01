CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced that Meals on Wheels in Clearfield County are cancelled for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in all areas of the county. Seniors are urged to stay inside and use their Blizzard Boxes.

All Clearfield County Centers for Active Living, the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic in Frenchville and the clinic at Daisy Place in Clearfield are also closed.