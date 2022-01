David W. Barr, 82, DuBois, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 14, 2022. Born November 16, 1939, in Coolspring, PA, he was the son of the late Don and Gladys (Kunselman) Barr. On July 8, 1961, he married Rita (King) Barr in Punxsutawney, PA. She survives. David retired from McDowell Manufacturing as a machinist. He enjoyed hunting, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/david-w-barr/