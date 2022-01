The 16th Annual Groundhog Wine Festival will be held Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds, Expo II.

This year’s festival boasts over 150 wines with various vendors, food, entertainment and door prizes.

The festival will feature an afternoon session from 1 to 4 p.m. and an evening session from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased to attend each session and you must be 21 years of age or older. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

