HYDE – Jacquelynn Peters, 36, of Clearfield is wanted on multiple drug charges, Lawrence Township police say.

According to a department-issued news release, a traffic stop was conducted at 10:37 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Rainbow Carwash in Hyde.

As part of the investigation, contact was made with the driver, as well as two small children and Peters.

A search of Peters allegedly turned up crystal methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and prescription pills.

Peters is being charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility.

She’s also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of small amount-marijuana and related offenses.

Police have obtained a warrant for Peters’ arrest, and anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact police.