WILLIAMSBURG – The Blue Pirates were able to defend their home court on Monday night over the Golden Tide as Williamsburg (9-3) defeated Curwensville (3-7) by a final score of 79-48.



After a tight first quarter that saw Ty Terry put up 10 of his game-high 34 points, Curwensville appeared to be right in the ball game. Their competitive scoring nearly matched the Blue Pirates in the second-quarter as they were only able to extend their lead by one to make it 34-30 heading into the halftime break.



In the second-half, Williamsburg caught fire from deep as they sunk nine of their 16 three balls for the game in the final two quarters to outscore the visitors 45 to 18 to secure their ninth win of the season.



Williamsburg was paced by three double-digit scorers in this one as sophomores RJ Royer and Joey Zehner had the hot hand from beyond the arc as Royer finished with a team high 21 and Zehner followed him up with 20. Lambert Palmer also showed off his range with three trey balls to drop 13 points as the third double-digit scorer for Williamsburg.



Curwensville’s Ty Terry continued his scoring surge as he sunk eight two pointers, five three-pointers, and all three of his free throw attempts to account for 34 of the Curwensville 48 points on the evening. Parker Wood continues to score the ball well to his own credit with six more points in this one for the Golden Tide.

Four Curwensville players were able to drop in two points in the game as Andrew Wassil, Danny McGarry, Braden Holland, and Chandler English each connected on one two-point field goal in the game.



The loss makes it two-straight for Curwensville (3-7) as they will look to get things going back in the other direction on Thursday, January 13 as they host West Branch. The junior-varsity contest is slated for 6:00 p.m. with the varsity game to follow at 7:30 p.m.

CURWENSVILLE – 48

Andrew Wassil 1 0-0 2, Ty Terry 8 3-3 34 Tyler Lee 0 0-0 0, Danny McGarry 1 0-0 2, Grant Swanson 0 0-0 0, Davis Fleming 0 0-0 0, Chandler English 1 0-0 2, Braden Holland 1 0-0 2, Parker Wood 3 0-2 6, Tory Condon 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 15 3-5 48.

WILLIAMSBURG – 79

Zach Kagarise 2 0-0 7, Anthony James 1 0-1 2, Lambert Palmer 1 2-2 13, Logan Brantner 0 3-4 3, Devin Lynch 1 0-0 2, Joey Zehner 1 0-0 20, Rowan Gorsuch 3 0-0 9, RJ Royer 2 2-2 21, Dezmund Woodruff 1 0-0 2, TOTALS 12 7-9 79



SCORE BY QUARTERS:

CURWENSVILLE 16 14 9 9 48

WILLIAMSBURG 19 15 22 23 79

THREE-POINTERS: CURWENSVILLE – 5 Terry 5 WILLIAMSBURG – 16 Zehner 6, Royer 5, Palmer 3, Kagarise 1, Gorsuch 1