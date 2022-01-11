BROCKWAY – The Lady Tide hit the road Monday evening for a District 9 clash against the Lady Rovers of Brockway (6-4). The Lady Rovers were able to defend home court to take home a convincing 60-32 win over Curwensville (3-6).



After a tight opening quarter that saw the Golden Tide trail by just two points at 12-10, the Lady Rovers’ offense would erupt for 16 points in the second quarter while shutting down the Curwensville offense to just five points to take a 28-15 double-digit advantage into the halftime break.



Once the Lady Rovers got the momentum, it was something they would not relinquish as Brockway would go on to outscore the visitors in the second half 32-17 to come out with a solid win to kick off their week.



The Lady Tide had no answer for Division II recruit and Chaminade University of Honolulu commit Selena Buttery as the forward showcased both her range and inside game in a 34 point performance to lead the Lady Rovers. Danielle Wood also scored in double-figures for Brockway as she poured in 15 points, including three trey balls. Brockway’s scoring was rounded out by Madelyn Schmader who scored seven and Alexis Moore and Ciara Morelli who each connected on a two pointer in the game.



Curwensville was able to get a double-digit scoring performance out of senior Alyssa Bakaysa who led the team with 15 of the team’s 32 points. Austyn Guiher and Skylar Pentz were able to add five points each for the Lady Tide, while the scoring was rounded out for the visitors with two point buckets from Karleigh Freyer, Joslynne Freyer, and Jaiden Webber, as well a free throw from Kyra Henry.



The Lady Tide will look to snap a recent skid in a varsity only contest tomorrow evening (Tuesday, January 11) in Curwensville against Williamsburg. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

BROCKWAY – 60

Raegan Galnette 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Schmader 3 1-4 7, Sarah Koeler 0 0-0 0, Ciara Morelli 1 0-0 2, Danielle Wood 2 2-2 15, Selena Buttery 9 1-1 34, Alexis Moore 1 0-0 2, TOTALS 16 4-7 60.

CURWENSVILLE – 32

Alyssa Bakaysa 6 0-2 15, Joslynne Freyer 1 0-0 2, Austyn Guiher 1 0-0 5, Kyra Henry 0 1-2 1, Skylar Pentz 1 0-0 5, Jaiden Webber 1 0-0 2, Rachelle Anderson 0 0-0 0, Karleigh Freyer 1 0-0 2, Addison Butler 0 0-0 0, Janelle Passmore 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Price 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11 1-4 32.



SCORE BY QUARTERS:

BROCKWAY 12 16 21 11 60

CURWENSVILLE 10 5 8 9 32

THREE-POINTERS: BROCKWAY – 8 Buttery 5, Wood 3 CURWENSVILLE – 3 Bakaysa 1, Pentz 1, Guiher 1