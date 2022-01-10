<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Highlights of Today in History: Thomas Paine publishes Common Sense; London's Underground opens; The Beatles first album released in US hits store shelves; Rod Stewart born. <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<!-- code from Primis - Associated Press - Syndication - gantdaily.com -->\n<script type="text\/javascript" language="javascript" src="https:\/\/live.primis.tech\/live\/liveView.php?s=100578&vp_content=embed1f0059txqymu&cbuster=%%CACHEBUSTER%%"><\/script>\n<!-- code from Primis -->\n\n<!-- \/wp:html -->