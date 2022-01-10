Setting your hours and being your own boss sound pretty appealing, but you may be worried that there isn’t enough money to go along with it. We’re here to help! We’ve made a list of the fourbest self-employment career opportunitiesthat allow you to make a pretty penny. Read on to find out more!

Blog Writer

Starting a blog may seem like a daunting task, but if you can get it going, you can make great money. Start by writing a few pieces a week and curate a blog of topics you care deeply about. Chances are, several others in the world care just as much and want to know what others think. Once you’ve found a following, advertisements and sponsorships will roll in. Then, all you need to do is write!

Real Estate Investor

Whether you want to flip houses or rent out properties, real estate can be a very lucrative business. Either way, if you love home improvement, this is perfect for you. Flipping houses is all about turning cheap homes into properties that buyers will love. Renting properties is similar, but you’re appealing to renters instead of buyers!

Virtual Assistant

If you have an eye for administrative tasks and love the calm quiet that comes with performing office work, you should look into becoming a virtual assistant. You’ll usually respond to emails, write invoices, take phone calls, and do anything your clients wish to delegate.

This freelancing position comes with a never-ending supply of opportunities, as there are always more people looking for ways to lighten the load.

Social Media Manager

Social media managers are responsible for conveying the message of a company without getting in front of the camera or writing thousands of words. This gig is perfect for you if you like searching for the core of a client’s purpose and coming up with simple, catchy copy.

No matter which route you choose, make sure you’re setting yourself up for a happy retirement by starting an SEP plan.

Now that you know the best self-employment career opportunities, enjoy life without the restrictions of a “normal” job!