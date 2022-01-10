By Krissy Turner

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Farm Show, the largest agricultural showcase in the United States, is from Jan. 8 – Jan. 15, 2022.

In addition to food, animals, exhibits, and contests, the 106th farm show will feature a National Anthem performance by Curwensville native, Heather Olson.

Olson, who is a well-known, local Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn tribute artist, is also part of the Silver Eagle Band, and a popular draw at area shows, fairs and sporting events.

On Dec. 17, she was announced as one of the finalists of the 2022 PA Farm Show National Anthem Contest, “Oh, Say Can You Sing.”

“It’s taken … many years to build my confidence to reach this point in my singing career,” Olson expressed. “I had my family’s talent. I just needed to believe in myself because I’ve been singing my whole life.”

She broke free from her fears of performing for live audiences when she was 21 years old.

“I can’t take all the credit,” she said. “I owe a lot of gratitude to family, friends and my community.”

In 2006, Olson entered the Clearfield County Fair’s Amateur Idol Contest. And she won.

“That opened many doors for me locally,” she said. “I was in several bands over the years, including my father’s.”

She’s also performed the National Anthem over the past 16 years at the Clearfield County Fair Queen Competition, Altoona Curve games and Curwensville athletic events.

In 2013, Olson was approached by Bob Swales to perform at the Clearfield County League on Social Services’ Fall Festival of the Stars event.

Swales thought she would make a wonderful Patsy Cline tribute artist. “I told him I couldn’t do her justice.

“But he insisted I at least try so I pulled out an old dress and added some fringe. Nine years later, I’m still paying tribute to the late Patsy Cline.

“It’s like she brings out a different side of me, and so she’s the one who made me come out of my shell. I feel like Heather Olson is almost invisible under that wig.”

In 2016, Olson lost her father and his passing made her realize life is too short.

“[I thought]: ‘if you really want this singing career, only you can make it happen.’ I made a list of goals to achieve and set out.

“I didn’t know if I could make it happen. I didn’t know if I would succeed or fail, but I had to try.”

In fall of 2017, Olson wanted to submit an application to showcase at the PA State Fair Convention in Hershey in January of the following year.

She sought a chance to share her Patsy Cline Tribute act with a much broader audience and travel the fair/festival circuit.

“I was [required] to submit a video to the committee, and wanted a live band behind me,” Olson expressed.

“My companion, Bob, just happened to know the drummer of the Silver Eagle Band and asked them about helping me with the video.

“They graciously accepted … and I was chosen, so I asked the band to travel the fair circuit with me. We’ve been together ever since.

“I’m so blessed to be part of their band, and they really are more than just a band to me, they are more like family.”

Olson, along with the Silver Eagle Band, will showcase again at the 2022 PA State Fair Convention in Hershey.

When the state Farm Show announced its “Oh Say Can You Sing” Contest back in October, family and friends shared entry information with Olson.

“I figured: ‘why not? I have nothing to lose.’” And so, she sent in a video from one of her National Anthem performances.

Olson was chosen by a panel of judges to advance to final voting on Facebook where Olson received enough “likes” to be named a contest finalist.

“Pap Woodel was a World War II Veteran who said, ‘if you ever sing the National Anthem, you better sing it with pride and respect because there are many who fought and died for your freedom to perform it.’

“So, that’s what I do.”

What does the future hold for Olson? Well, ever since she was just 5, she’s had dreams of singing at the Grand Ole Opry. “But I think I’d pass out if I ever made it there,” she said.

“But realistically, I’m content for now with just performing locally and all over Pennsylvania.

“Something new this year is that we will be doing our Patsy Cline Tribute in theaters, along with fairs and festivals.

“In the future, I would like to branch out into surrounding states. I’m ready for any opportunity that comes our way.”

Does Olson get nervous in front of the crowd? There was a time, that yes, she made herself sick over having to perform.

But with time, she found confidence, and now when her nerves kick in, she calms herself with prayer before taking the stage.

And now, her favorite thing about performing is making her audience smile. “They all have a special place in my heart.”

But for this moment, Olson is delighted with the chance to honor her country and perform its National Anthem at the PA Farm Show, all while representing Clearfield County.

Olson will perform at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, and be featured live on the PA Farm Show Facebook page.