HOUTZDALE – Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass, 46-3-o4, has released his fourth annual report to inform the public of the activities of his Houtzdale office.

In 2021, he reported his office had 1,766 total offenses filed with gross receipts of $227,327.80. Total offenses don’t include 40 miscellaneous dockets or 69 video arraignments.

Of the total offenses, Glass said traffic citations led the way with 1,036 cases.

Of the gross receipts collected, he said the following disbursements were made: state Department of Revenue: $170,254.70; Clearfield County, $32,277.20; and municipalities, $7,047.33.

He said that restitution to businesses and private individuals totaled $1,650.15 and server fees for constable services were $8,422.66.

Glass reported that the 27 municipalities served by his office received the following:

Boroughs: Brisbin, $187.96; Coalport, $290.30; Glen Hope, $75; Grampian, $105.25; Houtzdale, $194.11; Irvona, $225; Mahaffey, $18.01; Newburg, $75; Ramey, $40.85; and Westover $430.59.

Townships: Beccaria, $605.49; Bell, $148.82; Bigler, $1,321.01; Boggs, $714.80; Burnside, $619.94; Chest, $36.65; Ferguson, $100, Gulich, $367.52; Knox, $178.59; Penn, $235.47; Woodward, $882.40; and Decatur $194.57 (in accordance with regional police department).

Due to violations of the School Compulsory Attendance Act and Use of Tobacco in Schools Prohibited: Moshannon Valley, $9.38.

Glass said these funds only include fines for violations of summary offenses and local ordinances that took place within each municipality. If a municipality has a local police department, it includes one-half of the traffic fines.

Traffic violations made by state police are sent to the state Department of Revenue, then are partially refunded to the proper municipality once a year.

It was noted that the district judge and his staff are paid a set salary from either the county or state, and they don’t directly receive any funds paid to the court.

Glass said records are subject to auditing by Clearfield County, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the aforementioned political subdivisions.

All trials and hearings are open to the public, and records are also available for public inspection.