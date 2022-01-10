HOUTZDALE – You better get ready to turn up the heat and have a good drink at the first-ever Chili Bowl competition hosted by the Eureka and Visit Clearfield County.

The Eureka Event Venue and VCC are hosting the competition Saturday, Jan. 15, from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., at the Eureka in downtown Houtzdale.

The event is expected to have 10-plus contestants with their best chili recipes, competing to help support the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc.

Plus, they’ll be trying to win an award for having the best chili in their division. The master judge for the competition is the one-and-only, Pat Domico.

Awards for best chili include:

Best Chili Restaurant Division

Best Chili Home-Cooked

Humanitarian Award (Collects Most Funds for PA Wounded Warriors)

Admission is $5 at the door (all ages) and includes taste-testing of each chili recipe offered.

Each person can also help make a difference because donations will count as votes towards the Humanitarian Award.

Containers will be placed next to each contestant, and you can place monetary donations inside to vote for the best chili. The table with the most will take home the Humanitarian Award.

Angel Walk Winery, Boxcar Brew Works, Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery, Excise Distillery and Starr Hill Winery will also be on-hand with offerings to help cool the heat.

You must be 21 to sample/purchase alcohol. Alcoholic beverages may be purchased and enjoyed in the lounge area. There will be specialty vendors with crafts and other goods on-hand, as well.

Football fans can gather in the lounge area to catch the first playoff game during the event. Other food and drinks will be available for sale, such as pierogies, Polish platter, sloppy joes, hot dogs and more.

“We are really excited to start a major event like this in the Houtzdale area,” states Josh Berndt, owner of the Eureka Event Venue.

“Our community deserves to be noticed for its accomplishments, as we revitalize the downtown and we believe events, like this, will get the word out about what Houtzdale has to offer.”

“We wanted to offer our community a fun-filled event during the month of January because there isn’t much going on at this time of year,” adds Josiah Jones, VCC executive director.

“But we also wanted to plan an event to support the PA Wounded Warriors because of how much they do for our veterans.”

PA Wounded Warriors Inc. is an independent non-profit 501©3 organization.

It’s neither affiliated with nor a part of any national organization, including Wounded Warrior Project, and therefore doesn’t receive any funds from it.

The organization’s volunteer staff consists of an elected board of directors, which meets monthly and provides general direction to the organization and helps out in various other ways.

Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc. was founded on one major goal: to help over 1,000 veterans and families each year with over $1,000,000 in assistance.

It provides emergency financial assistance to veterans to help pay for housing, utilities, transportation, medical and other expenses. Through generous donations, the PA Wounded Warriors Inc. can assist Pennsylvania veterans.

For more information on the Chili Bowl, to purchase tickets or to become a vendor, please contact VCC at 814-765-5734 or e-mail ccrta@visitclearfieldcounty.org.

For more information about VCC, please visit at 208 Plaza Dr., in Clearfield, or visit its Web site at www.visitclearfieldcounty.org.

You can also follow Visit Clearfield County on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram so that you can stay up to date on new events and happenings in the area.