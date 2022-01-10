INDIANA — After the first day of action at the Mid-Winter Mayhem Wrestling Tournament at IUP, the Bison knew they had seven placewinners and that they were in the title hunt, as they were down a lone point to Quakertown 113.5 to 112.5.

The second day proved to be even more successful as the Bison crowned three champions, had a silver medalist, a bronze medalist, a fifth placer, and an eighth placer and won the team title 187 to 174.5 to 174 over Quakertown and Brookville. It was the Bison’s first regular season individual tourney team title since the 2016 Ultimate Warrior Invitational.

Earning titles were freshman Brady Collins, at 126, and seniors Hayden Kovalick at 215 and Oliver Billotte at 285.

Collins, the number four seed, tech falled top seeded JoJo Przbycien of Fort LeBoeuf 17-2 in the semifinals and then held off Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover 3-1 in the championship final. Collins scored a takedown about a minute into the first period and escaped 30 seconds into the second period to take a 3-0 lead into the final three minutes. Collins gave up a lone escape with six seconds left to secure the 3-1 victory. Collins is now 13-2 on the season.

Freshman Brady Collins won the first of what promises to be many individual tourney titles for the Bison

Kovalick matched Collins in most wins on the team, against only one loss, by picking up two narrow wins on his way to the title. First he knocked off number three seed Aiden Buggey of North Allegheny in the semis 3-1 on the strength of a second period takedown. Then the number two seeded Kovalick beat the top seeded Bryce Rafferty of Brookville 2-1 in the finals, a first period takedown being the difference in the match.

Hayden Kovalick holds on for a 2-1 finals win over Bryce Rafferty of Brookville

The number one seed, Billotte remained the lone undefeated Bison at 10-0 with a 9-1 major decision over Gavin Thompson of Brockway in the semifinals and a 7-3 victory over Frederick Retter, the number two seed out of Quakertown in the final. The championship was scoreless after one period, then just 2-1 Billotte going into the final period. Once there, the Bison senior recorded an escape and two takedowns to distance himself from Retter.

Chamberlain pulled off a big upset in the semifinals to reach the finals. The number four seed, Carter was in a back and forth match with top seeded Danny Church of Fort LeBoeuf and with it 5-5 Chamberlain scored a takedown and picked up the fall at the 3:25 mark. According to the seeds at least, Chamberlain was then upset in the finals by seven seed Jackson Zimmerman of Brookville. Up 2-0 at one point, Chamberlain, now 9-4 overall, was down 5-2 when he was pinned.

Oliver Billotte remained undefeated at 10-0 on the season

Junior Evan Davis at 113 went 4-1 during the tourney, with all of his wins coming by fall, and placed third to raise his record to 9-5.

Mark McGonigal went 3-2 in the tourney to finish fifth. His record now stands at 12-3 on the year, and 96-27 for his career.

At 132, Nolan Barr was 3-3 for the tourney and is 10-5 on the year.

The Bison (5-0) will travel to Tyrone on Tuesday night to face the also 5-0 Golden Eagles.

Complete Clearfield results below courtesy PA-Wrestling.com:

(1) Clearfield 187.0, (2) Quakertown 174.5, (3) Brookville 174.0, (4) Benton 149.5, (5) Montgomery 138.0, (6) General McLane 123.5, (7) Fort LeBoeuf 111.0, (8) Daniel Boone 107.0, (9) Forest Hills 105.5, (10) Brockway 105.0, (11) North Allegheny 94.0, (12) Athens 79.5, (13) Canton 74.5, (14) Penn Cambria 67.0, (15) St. Mary’s 65.0, (16) Penfield (NY) 63.0, (17) Commodore Perry 62.5, (18) DuBois 61.0, (19) Cranberry 52.0, (20) Marion Center 39.5, (21) West Chester Rustin 38.5, (22) Hollidaysburg 33.0, (23) Pocono Mountain East 31.5, (24) Harbor Creek 30.0, (25) St. Joseph’s Prep 28.0, (26) Curwensville 22.0, (27) Berlin Brothersvalley 18.5, (28) Johnsonburg 16.0, (29) Bishop McCort 8.0, (30) Richland 5.0

Championship Round 1

120 – Gavin Richard (Daniel Boone) won by tech. fall over Adam Rougeux, 17-2 2:19

126 – Brady Collins pinned Austin Saxfield (Marion Center), 0:14

132 – Nolan Barr pinned Jackson Bowers (Fort LeBoeuf), 3:29

138 – Davey Aughenbaugh (DuBois) dec. Ty Aveni, 6-0

145 – Luke Freeland pinned Quinton Ritchey (Hollidaysburg), 0:55

152 – Gavin Carroll (Quakertown) dec. Karson Kline, 10-7 SV

160 – Khyre Inman (Daniel Boone) pinned Wyatt Reorda, 3:51

189 – Carter Chamberlain pinned Alex Shaffer (Curwensville), 0:46

285 – Oliver Billotte pinned Ethan Cafeo (Richland), 0:29

Consolation Round 1

138 – Ty Aveni dec. Jaden Wehler (St. Mary’s), 4-0

Championship Round 2

113 – Evan Davis pinned Brevin Michuk (Forest Hills), 0:43

126 – Brady Collins pinned Holden Ward (Canton), 0:29

132 – Nolan Barr pinned Ethan Brest (General McLane), 3:42

145 – Austin Mitchell (DuBois) maj. dec. Luke Freeland, 22-12

172 – Mark McGonigal pinned Brenen Taylor (Canton), 1:52

189 – Carter Chamberlain pinned Jessi Stempka (General McLane), 2:36

215 – Hayden Kovalick pinned Conner Davis (Canton), 0:40

285 – Oliver Billotte pinned Jack Sangl (Fort LeBoeuf), 0:26

Consolation Round 2

120 – Adam Rougeux pinned Caden Milne (Richland), 4:05

138 – Jacob Courtney (Athens) dec. Ty Aveni, 1-0 TB2

145 – Luke Freeland pinned Angelo McEaddy (Pocono Mountain East), 1:36

152 – Karter Rude (Athens) won by forfeit over Karson Kline

160 – Wyatt Reorda dec. Cadin Delaney (DuBois), 8-2

Consolation Round 3

120 – Adam Rougeux dec. Colton Ross (Brockway), 10-6

145 – Luke Freeland pinned Drew Mardula (Penn Cambria), 0:53

160 – Wyatt Reorda pinned Will Buckley (Quakertown), 2:54

Championship Quarterfinals

113 – Evan Davis pinned Brennan Emery (Montgomery), 0:15

126 – Brady Collins dec. Cole Householder (Brookville), 8-2

132 – Owen Reinsel (Brookville) pinned Nolan Barr, 1:29

172 – Mark McGonigal maj. dec. Ryan Corp (West Chester Rustin), 12-4

189 – Carter Chamberlain pinned Ethan Kuzy (St. Joseph’s Prep), 1:53

215 – Hayden Kovalick maj. dec. Drew Tibbitts (Quakertown), 9-1

285 – Oliver Billotte won by tech. fall over Andrew Wolfe (Benton), 21-6 5:08

Consolation Round 4

120 – Ryan Parton (Penfield, NY) dec. Adam Rougeux, 7-6

132 – Nolan Barr pinned Ryder Kuklinskie (Curwensville), 2:39

145 – Gage Heilbrun (Marion Center) maj. dec. Luke Freeland, 15-6

160 – Devyn Fleeger (Cranberry) dec. Wyatt Reorda, 6-1

Championship Semifinals

113 – Weston Pisarchick (Brockway) maj. dec. Evan Davis, 11-0

126 – Brady Collins won by tech. fall over JoJo Przybycien (Fort LeBoeuf), 17-2 4:13

172 – Tucker Hogan (Daniel Boone) dec. Mark McGonigal, 9-4

189 – Carter Chamberlain pinned Danny Church (Fort LeBoeuf), 3:25

215 – Hayden Kovalick dec. Aidan Buggey (North Allegheny), 3-1

285 – Oliver Billotte maj. dec. Gavin Thompson (Brockway), 9-1

Consolation Round 5

132 – Todd McGann (Quakertown) dec. Nolan Barr, 7-3

Consolation Semifinals

113 – Evan Davis pinned Cohen Landis (Canton), 0:54

172 – Magnus Lloyd (General McLane) dec. Mark McGonigal, 3-0

Seventh Place

132 – Mark Palmer (Brockway) dec. Nolan Barr, 9-2

Fifth Place

172 – Mark McGonigal maj. dec. Aaron Sleeth (Hollidaysburg), 11-1

Third Place

113 – Evan Davis pinned Jared Popson (Brookville), 3:47

Championship Finals

126 – Brady Collins dec. Trent Hoover (Penn Cambria), 3-1

189 – Jackson Zimmerman (Brookville) pinned Carter Chamberlain, 2:10

215 – Hayden Kovalick dec. Bryce Rafferty (Brookville), 2-1

285 – Oliver Billotte dec. Frederick Retter (Quakertown), 7-3

Clearfield wrestlers in bold.