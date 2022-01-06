The original plot of land for Kunes Farm is depicted in the Caldwell’s 1878 Atlas as west of Keewaydin on the Caledonia Pike.

The property had an extensive apple orchard, which remains in the memory of many to this day. Haskel G. Kunes (1886-1951) lived his life as a farmer in Keewaydin and operated a general store, including a post office.

The Kunes family also had an Oliver tractor dealership from about 1948-1955. Haskell’s wife, Grace (Woodling) Kunes operated the post office until it closed in 1940.

In 1947, Haskell sustained a severe barn fire, which killed 15 cows and over 1,000 chickens. In 1949, he lost his potato barn to fire.

In 1980, the Kunes family found 27 sheep killed by what they thought were wild dogs. In 1985, Tim Kunes shot a coyote after it had killed over 40 of his sheep.

He subsequently killed two more that same year. This was the first time in over 75 years that there were coyote sightings in the county.

In the 1950’s, there are remembrances of pressing gallons of apple cider for delivery to grocery stores.

Fifty-gallon barrels were pressed and delivered to nearby French families who still spoke the native tongue. The cider was made into applejack wine by the French folk, using recipes passed down from their French ancestors.

Today, the Kunes Farm is gone, but the memories still remain for many Clearfield countians. Trips downriver to Kunes Farm were like a mini vacation for the town folk.

To this day when the locals drink apple cider, they raise a glass to the Kunes family. Cheers!