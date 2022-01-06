DUBOIS – The Sandy Township board of supervisors conducted its first meeting of 2022 on Monday night.

The board made the following appointments:

Chairman – Bill Beers, formerly Kevin Salandra

Vice Chairman – Kevin Salandra, formerly Bill Beers

Secretary/Treasurer – Shelly Reasinger

Vacancy Board – Bob Wilson

Manager – Shawn Arbaugh

Township Engineer – Michael Haynes

Township Solicitor – Salzman Huges

Supervisors Mark Sullivan and Barry Abbott were both appointed to five-year terms (or until consolidation occurs) on the Sandy Township Municipal Authority.

Sandy Township’s municipal authority board is traditionally comprised of the same individuals elected to the board of supervisors.

At a previous DuBois City meeting, council discussed sending a letter to the township, recommending their police/fire departments work more closely together ahead of the consolidation.

The supervisors reported receipt of the letter and voted to forward it to Sandy Township’s fire and police chief for further review.

Also, on Monday, Arbaugh reported the township expects to receive funds as part of an opioid settlement agreement. Though he didn’t have a hard figure, he estimated the township would receive $150,000 to $200,000.