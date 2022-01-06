JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man who was arrested on Christmas Eve after reportedly throwing an ashtray at his 86-year-old mother waived his hearing in court on related charges on Tuesday. Court documents indicate the following charges against 62-year-old Rodney Lee Silvis , of Punxsutawney, were waived for court on Tuesday, January 4, 2022: – Aggravated Assault – […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/punxsy-man-charged-with-throwing-ashtray-at-86-year-old-mother-waives-hearing/