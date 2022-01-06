CLEARFIELD – A Coalport man who crashed a stolen pickup truck while trying to escape from a local transitional home was under the influence of suspected narcotics, Clearfield state police say.

Scott H. Robison, 37, has been charged with theft by unlawful taking (two counts), receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, institutional vandalism and criminal mischief, all felonies.

He’s also been charged with receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct, DUI/controlled substance, escape of person detained in facility, all misdemeanors, and six summaries.

According to the affidavit, troopers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle Dec. 29 at Tomorrow’s Hope in Coalport. Robison, a state parolee, was identified as its operator and not permitted to leave the facility without prior approval.

While en route, state police were notified the vehicle had been crashed along Heverly Boulevard and heavily damaged. A male matching Robison’s description had also been located on Rose Street in Irvona Borough.

Upon arrival on Rose Street, troopers observed Robison, who appeared to be under the influence of suspected narcotics and who displayed numerous signs of intoxication.

Robison was detained and positively identified as the operator of the stolen vehicle. Troopers then responded to the crash scene to obtain vehicle information as well as to Tomorrow’s Hope to speak with witnesses.

The first witness related that at around 2:10 a.m., he observed Robison on camera, as he entered a blue GMC pickup. He said Robison proceeded to “ram” the facility’s gate and flee south on Heverly Boulevard. The gate reportedly sustained major damage.

This information was corroborated by a second witness, and state police also interviewed the vehicle owner who said Robison didn’t have permission to use his truck, and that the keys were left inside of it.

Robison waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court, and is currently incarcerated in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.