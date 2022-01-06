CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield couple pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine Tuesday during sentencing court.

Jason D. Peters, 46, was sentenced by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to serve 30 months to five years in state prison for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy and criminal use of communication facility, all felonies.

Peters and Danielle C. Yontosh, 48, were the focus of a grand jury investigation.

According to court documents, Peters sold an undercover officer and a confidential informant methamphetamine on several occasions in 2019 and early 2020. Yontosh was also on hand during one of these transactions.

Yontosh pleaded guilty to conspiracy/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She was sentenced to five years probation and must complete 75 hours of community service.

It was noted by Deputy Attorney General David Gorman that Yontosh had agreed to cooperate with the investigation and had testified before the grand jury about their drug activities.

Yontosh was also in court to answer for violating her probation on a previous case by using a controlled substance.

Her attorney, Jendi Schwab, argued for a probation sentence on this as well, stating that Yontosh had already received a 30-day to six-month county jail sentence with two years probation for violating her probation with her involvement with Peters and selling methamphetamine.

Schwab suggested that Yontosh be drug tested, and if she passed, she be given a probation sentence.

After she passed the test, District Attorney Ryan Sayers, Schwab and Ammerman discussed the case in a sidebar, then Ammerman decided to continue her probation revocation case until March.

Peters pleaded guilty in four other cases.

For 10 misdemeanor counts of tampering with records, he was sentenced to six months to two years in state prison. This will run consecutive to his other sentence.

In the third case, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor defrauding secured creditors and fraud for which he received two years concurrent probation. He must also pay over $4,000 in restitution.

According to the affidavit in that case, Peters was co-owner of a utility terrain vehicle that was reported missing around the same time the bank was trying to repossess it. Later it was discovered Peters had hidden it at a friend’s residence.

He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in the two remaining cases, receiving one year concurrent probation in each case.