CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners held their reorganizational meeting on Tuesday.
Commissioner John A. Sobel was retained as board chairman and Tony Scotto as vice chairman.
Work sessions will continue to be held the first Tuesday of the month and voting meetings on the second and fourth Tuesday.
Meetings were moved to 10:30 a.m. to give the board more time to finalize and publish its agenda as required by the Sunshine Act.
All meetings will be held in the commissioners’ conference room, with the work session to become more of an “informative session.”
The commissioners also rescheduled its last January meeting to Jan. 26 and its Nov. 8 meeting to Nov. 1 due to the election.
In other business, the commissioners:
- approved a 250PA resolution to officially establish an America 250 County Commission to be made up of a diverse group of citizens to work on America and Pennsylvania 250 activities in Clearfield County in 2026. More information will be released as plans develop and become finalized. Anyone interested in participating on the local commission should contact the commissioners’ office.
- proclaimed January as National Mentoring Month and Children’s Aid Society Youth Mentoring Month at the request of Dan Kennard from the Clearfield County Children’s Aid Society.
- approved numerous appointments and reappointments to various county boards and authorities.
- approved one employee separation, a Department Clerk III in the tax assessment office, effective Dec. 27.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.
- approved the minutes of the Dec. 28 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.