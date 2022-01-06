CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners held their reorganizational meeting on Tuesday.

Commissioner John A. Sobel was retained as board chairman and Tony Scotto as vice chairman.

Work sessions will continue to be held the first Tuesday of the month and voting meetings on the second and fourth Tuesday.

Meetings were moved to 10:30 a.m. to give the board more time to finalize and publish its agenda as required by the Sunshine Act.

All meetings will be held in the commissioners’ conference room, with the work session to become more of an “informative session.”

The commissioners also rescheduled its last January meeting to Jan. 26 and its Nov. 8 meeting to Nov. 1 due to the election.

In other business, the commissioners: