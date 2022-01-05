HYDE-A week removed from victory over Curwensville, it finally was time for the Lady Bison of Clearfield to get back on their own court inside the Bison Gymnasium. Their first game of the 2022 part of the season meant welcoming in a tough game in the Mountain League as the Lady Eagles of Tyrone made the trip north for a Tuesday night showdown.

It was a good trip for the visiting squad, overwhelming the Lady Bison early in the first half, and not letting up. Clearfield still remains winless at home as Tyrone came away with a 57-30 triumph.

In the opening quarter the Lady Eagles held Clearfield to just a pair of baskets, and followed it up the same way in the second quarter. Through 16 minutes, it was the lowest output from Clearfield all season. At the same time, Tyrone was able to stretch out a lead that they never relinquished, putting up 26 points through the first half.

Clearfield managed to have better production in the second quarter, nearly doubling their entire output in the first half. However, at the same time, Tyrone put up 21 points to take the 47-23 lead into the final quarter.

For the visitors, a trio would hit double figures, with Jaida Parker leading the way with 14 points. Stephanie Ramsey added in 11, while Kayelin Gibbens put up 10. Despite the high output of points, Tyrone did struggle when it was at the foul line. The Lady Eagles were at the stripe five times, but only made one free throw. By the same token, Clearfield was not much better, only going 3-for-7.

Emma Hipps paced the Lady Bison with 10 points on the night.

It was an early tip-off as there was no junior varsity game.

Clearfield (3-5) is back on the road come Friday night as they continue a run of Mountain League games, as they will face off with the Lady Raiders of Bellefonte. Junior varsity will tip at 6 p.m. with the varsity action to follow.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Clearfield 4 4 15 7 – 30

Tyrone 15 11 21 10 – 57

Clearfield – 30

Hannah Glunt 1 0-0 3, Alayna Winters 1 2-2 4, Cayleigh Walker 4 1-3 9, Riley Ryen 2 0-0 4, Emma Hipps 5 0-2 10, Mckenna Lanager 0 0-0 0, Lauryn Kitchen 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 13 3-7 30.

Tyrone – 57

Marissa Lewis 1 1-2 3, Stephanie Ramsey 4 0-0 11, Alison Weston 1 0-0 2, Emma Getz 3 0-0 7, Jaida Parker 7 0-0 14, Riley Corl 1 0-0 2, Kayelin Gibbens 5 0-1 10, Alayna Greene 0 0-2 0, Bree Paul 3 0-0 8, Lerelle Eades 0 0-0 0, Summer Shaw 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 10 1-5 57.