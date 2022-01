Sarah I. Pedulla, age 78 of DuBois, PA, died Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on September 26, 1943 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Houpt) Borrelli, Jr. In September of 1981 she married her husband, Thomas Pedulla. He survives. Sarah was a 1961 graduate of St. Catherine High […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sarah-i-pedulla/