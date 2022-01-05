State police at Clearfield
- On Dec. 22, state police reported an investigation into a resident having possession of suspected child pornography at Tomorrow’s Hope in Coalport. No further information was released, as the investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report of a burglary/theft Dec. 8 on St. James Street in Woodward Township. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report of identity theft Jan. 3 on Terrace Street in Cooper Township. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report of theft Dec. 29-30 on the Tyrone Pike in Jordan Township. During the incident, someone allegedly stole a catalytic converter belonging to the victim. The investigation is ongoing at this time.