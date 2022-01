Danny L. Phillips, 68, of (Albion) Punxsutawney, passed away at home on Monday, January 3, 2022, surrounded by dear ones who loved him. He was born in Punxsutawney on November 28, 1953, a son of the late Ronald L. Phillips and Lucy B. (Rankin) Phillips. Mr. Phillips worked with his dad at Phillips Manufacturing, also worked as a truckdriver and […]

