Cheryl L. Simpson, 73, of Brookside Lane, Brookville, PA formerly of Buffalo, NY passed away peacefully on January 1, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, PA. She was born on April 11,1948 in Brookville, PA, the daughter of Paul L. “Grundy” Simpson (who preceded her in 1981) and Harriett R. Gates Simpson Songer (who survives) Cheryl was a […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/cheryl-l-simpson/