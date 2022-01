William I. “Bill” Reinard, 79, of Knoxdale, died Thursday, December 30, 2021 at his home after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. Born March 12, 1942 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Henry and Ruth Chapman Reinard. He was a graduate of Brookville High School. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Bible Church […]

