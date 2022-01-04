CLEARFIELD COUNTY — Though the pandemic continued to cause disruptions in fundraising efforts, ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund continued to assist local families as their children underwent cancer treatments throughout the year.

Between January and December, ThinkBIG was able to help 49 families in northeast and central Pennsylvania with more than $195,000 in financial support, including assisting families in Clearfield County.

ThinkBIG has the primary mission to alleviate the stress of everyday financial expenses so families who are battling pediatric cancer can concentrate on treatment and healing.

ThinkBIG accomplishes this by helping families with monthly bills, including, but not limited to, mortgage, car payments and utility bills.

ThinkBIG also helps families with funeral expenses for those who unfortunately lose their battle to pediatric cancer.

With the support of local communities, ThinkBIG has now been able to provide approximately $950,000 in financial support to local families since its inception in 2014.

Though some fundraisers had to remain in the virtual space, many of the typical events were able to resume in their normal capacity.

Some of these events included Going Gold in September, the craft beer golf tournament and Raise the Region.

In addition, several other local fundraisers were held to support ThinkBIG’s efforts. These included the Robinson Memorial Golf Tournament, Fairway to Heaven Golf Tournament, Fighting Fore Finley Golf Tournament, the ThinkBIG Snowman Challenge and many others.

“Our entire organization is extremely proud to be able to say that during another crazy year involving the pandemic, ThinkBIG was able to continue to financially assist families throughout central and northeast Pennsylvania who are battling pediatric cancer,” said Mark Stankiewicz, managing director for ThinkBIG.

“Unfortunately, local families have continued to struggle after having a pediatric cancer diagnosis in their family. We are thankful for all of the support from local community members and businesses so that we can continue to help take some of the stress off of the shoulders of these families as they focus their time and energy on the recovery of their child.”

Although 2021 was by all means a success for ThinkBIG, the upcoming months will be crucial to be able to continue to provide financial support to local families.

ThinkBIG invites anyone who may be interested in volunteering their time or resources to assist its mission, to please visit its website or reach out via e-mail at info@thinkbigpa.org.

The ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund is a 501(c)3 non-profit with headquarters located in Bloomsburg, Pa.

Founded in 2014, the mission of the nonprofit is to provide financial assistance to local families in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania so that they can focus on their child’s battle with pediatric cancer.

For additional information, please visit www.thinkbigpa.org or reach out to Mark Stankiewicz at mark.stankiewicz@thinkbigpa.org.