CARROLL TOWNSHIP – Penn Highlands Healthcare is kicking off 2022 with the integration of WRC Senior Services into the health system.

The affiliation became effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Established in 1890, WRC Senior Services provides residential senior living, continuing care retirement communities, individualized personal care, home health care, hospice care, memory support and short-term rehab.

The organization provides a full continuum of care for residents with facilities in Clarion, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties.

“The experience Penn Highlands offers to meet the needs of aging adults through their senior living services makes this affiliation a natural fit for WRC,” said Barbara Sepich, president/chief executive officer of WRC.

“We look forward to this partnership on behalf of the many people we serve.”

Penn Highlands CEO Steven Fontaine shares Sepich’s enthusiasm. “The expansion of senior living services is a key priority of Penn Highlands,” he said.

“WRC Senior Services has a reputation for providing excellent care to seniors in Central Pennsylvania and we are delighted that they are now part of our health system.”