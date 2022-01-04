State police at Clearfield
- State police reported a drug violation occurred Jan. 3 on Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township. During the incident, a 22-year-old Coalport man was allegedly found in possession of marijuana. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police received a report of a burglary that occurred Dec. 31 in the area of Chesterfield and Yagrik roads in Bigler Township. During the incident, someone allegedly entered a structure on the victim’s property and items were stolen. The structure was also damaged, state police say. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report of a theft that occurred July 1-31 on Looking Glass Lane in Graham Township. During the incident, someone allegedly attempted to file for unemployment under the victim’s name.
- State police received a report of retail theft Dec. 15 on the Woodland-Bigler Highway in Bradford Township. During the incident, a 42-year-old Karthaus woman allegedly attempted to take a phone charger from the Nittany Minit Mart in Bigler. She was taken into custody with charges pending through the district court.
- State police received a report of harassment by communication Dec. 2 on Lynn Street in Bigler Township. During the incident, a 35-year-old Beccaria man allegedly continued to text-message the victim and wouldn’t stop. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- State police reported a drug violation that occurred Jan. 2 on Main Street in Bigler Township. During routine patrol, troopers observed a 25-year-old Houtzdale man lurking around a residence and he was then found hiding behind a lawn mower under the carport. He was taken into custody and allegedly found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges will be filed through the district court.
- State police reported a drug violation that occurred Dec. 31 on Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township. During a strip search, a Tomorrow’s Hope employee allegedly found a 28-year-old Coalport man in possession of a baggie of marijuana. The investigation is ongoing.
- State police received a report of disorderly conduct Dec. 31 on Whitman Street in Morris Township. During the incident, a couple was involved in a verbal altercation in their front yard and allegedly yelling obscenities at each other and their children. Both were cited through the district court.