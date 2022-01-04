CLEARFIELD – The first Friday Night Live of the new year will be held Jan. 7 at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST Inc.).

Friday Night Live is a monthly open mic/variety show for anyone who would like to show off their talents and entertain the crowd.

“Don’t be shy,” says Chris Shaffer, organizer. “Show us what you’ve got! Songs, skits, stand-up comedy.

“Play something you remember from elementary school on the recorder. We don’t care as long as it’s PG-13.”

“And, Shaffer says, “if you don’t want to get up on-stage, come and enjoy our local talent.” Admission is free.

CAST, a non-profit organization located at 112 E. Locust St., in Clearfield, will accept and appreciate any donations.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.