FOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Felony drug charges have been filed against two individuals who were reportedly caught with ten bricks of heroin in Fox Township in late December.

Court documents indicate the Ridgway-based State Police filed criminal charges against 51-year-old Jason J. Mildrew, of Clearfield, and 37-year-old Autumn Rose Sidelinger, of Weedville.

According to a criminal complaint, beginning in mid-November, information was forwarded to officers of the St. Marys City Police Department from confidential sources regarding Autumn Sidelinger being involved in drug activity, allegedly dealing controlled substances in the Elk County area.

Officers had also observed several known drug users and/or dealers visiting Sidelinger’s place of residence, and one individual, identified as Gary Hanes, was apprehended on a warrant within Sidelinger’s place of residence. Hanes was reportedly smoking heroin at the time he was apprehended, the complaint states.

On December 15, 2021, around 12:30 a.m., police received a call from a confidential informant who indicated he/she had been contacted via Facebook Messenger by Sidelinger saying she (Sidelinger) had a large amount of heroin to sell. Sidelinger reportedly stated she had a “source” that had been Hanes’s source for some time, but due to Hanes being in jail, the source reached out to her to assist in the sale of heroin, according to the complaint.

Sidelinger reportedly communicated with the informant about the amount she was willing to sell and the cost, saying her “source” was selling a bundle of ten individual stamped bags of heroin for $100.00. She asked the informant to extend the offer to anyone else who might want to purchase heroin, the complaint indicates.

The complaint states that Sidelinger told the informant “they” would head to a predetermined location to meet and used the term “these are my dudes” meaning more than one person would be with her. She also reportedly stated her “dude” would drive her to meet the informant, and provided a description of the vehicle as a smaller black SUV similar in style to a Kia.

After receiving the information, St. Marys City Police reached out to Pennsylvania State Police to assist with the information and provided them with the details the informant gave about the location and vehicle description.

According to the complaint, around 2:49 a.m., state police located the black SUV at the location Sidelinger had indicated. Two individuals, identified as Jason J. Mildrew and Autumn Rose Sidelinger, were located in the vehicle.

Mildrew was also known to police as an individual involved in recent drug activity, the complaint notes.

Police advised Mildrew about the information regarding possible possession of a large amount of heroin, and Mildrew allegedly admitted to having approximately ten bricks of heroin in the center console of the vehicle, but refused to consent to search the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Police subsequently impounded the vehicle and seized Sidelinger and Mildrew’s cell phones due to the ongoing communication between Sidelinger and the informant.

A later search of the vehicle found ten bricks of suspected heroin in the center console of Mildrew’s vehicle, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes police also discovered that Mildrew was on probation.

Mildrew was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob at 10:30 a.m. on December 22, 2021, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The above charges were subsequently waived for court and have been transferred to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas.

Mildrew remains lodged in the Elk County Jail on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

The following charges were filed against Sidelinger through Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob’s office on December 28:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

A preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on February 1, 2022, with Judge Jacob presiding.