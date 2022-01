David R. Hallowell, age 74 of DuBois, PA, died Sunday, January 2, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his children Robert Hallowell and Brenda Kunselman, their respective spouses Heather Hallowell and Scott Kunselman, and his grandchildren Haley and Aliza Hallowell, Isaac Kunselman, Courtney Kunselman Jackson, and her husband Brandon Jackson. David valued his family above all else […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/david-r-hallowell/