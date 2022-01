Claire Esther (Broscious) Henry, 95, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the afternoon hours of Saturday, January 1, 2022, while a resident at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville. She was born on October 28, 1926, to the late Clair Joseph and Esther Mae Broscious in Brookville. Claire graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1943. She married […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/claire-esther-broscious-henry/