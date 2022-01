Christopher Todd Blose, 42, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 due to kidney disease. He was born on July 20, 1979 in Punxsutawney. He is survived by his high school sweetheart of 24 years, Bobbie (Jean) Troutman; His parents, Donald and Cherie Blose of Punxsutawney; brothers, Benjamin Blose, Brady Blose, and Trey Blose of Punxsutawney; sisters, Lacie Blose of […]

