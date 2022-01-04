BELLWOOD – The Golden Tide were unable to snap a recent skid despite a fast start at Curwensville (2-5) fell to the Bellwood-Antis Blue Devils (4-4) in their first game of 2022 by a final score of 59-44.



Curwensville got off to a better start than they had in their previous two games, but the Blue Devils caught fire in the second quarter. After a 14-5 lead at the end of the first, Curwensville saw their lead shrink to just two going into the halftime break as Bellwood-Antis had two buckets each from Sean Mallon, Caleb Beiswenger, Kyler Sweigert, and Corry Shanafalt which were key in outscoring the Golden Tide 18-11 in the second period.



Ty Terry continued with another double-digit scoring performance and showcased his range from beyond the arc once again. Terry led all scorers in the game with 32 points for the game with 20 of his points coming in the first-half alone.



The third quarter would belong the the Blue Devils as they exploded for 20 points in the period with Sweigert pouring in 10 of his team high 20 points in the third. The 20-6 run in the third quarter proved to be the difference as Bellwood-Antis was able to slow down the hot start from the visiting team.



Balanced scoring was hard to come by in this affair as Curwensville only had field goals from two additional players aside from Terry. Parker Wood was able to chip in with eight points, while Ayden Sutika was able to sink a bucket in the fourth quarter to end with two points. Davis Fleming and Chandler English each sunk one free throw in the game to round out the scoring for the Golden Tide.

Curwensville will look to pick up their first win of 2022 as they host the Brockway Rovers on Thursday, January 6. Junior-varsity action will tip at 6:00 p,m. with the varsity game slated for 7:30 p.m.

CURWENSVILLE – 44



Andrew Wassil 0 0-0 0, Ty Terry 5 4-4 32, Connor Luzier 0 0-0 0, Tyler Lee 0 0-0 0, Danny Mcgarry 0 0-0 0, Grant Swanson 0 0-0 0, Davis Fleming 0 1-2 1, Chandler English 0 1-2 1, Braeden Holland 0 0-0 0, Tory Condon 0 0-0 0 Parker Wood 4 0-0 8, Ayden Sutika 1 0-0 2, Carson Spencer 0 0-0 0 TOTALS 10 6-10 44.

BELLWOOD-ANTIS – 59



Sean Mallon 4 0-0 11, Brayden Wagner 0 0-0 3, Caleb Beiswenger 3 0-0 15, Kyler Sweigert 4 0-0 20, Corry Shanafalt 4 0-0 8, Brandon Buss 1 0-0 2, Caden Noel 0 0-0 0, Zach Pellegrine 0 0-0 0, Anthony Caracciolo 0 0-0 0, Chance Schreier 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 0-0 59.



SCORE BY QUARTERS:

CURWENSVILLE 14 11 6 13 44

BELLWOOD-ANTIS 5 18 20 16 59

THREE-POINTERS: CURWENSVILLE – 6 Terry 6 BELLWOOD-ANTIS – 9 Sweigert 4, Beiswenger 3, Wagner 1, Mallon 1