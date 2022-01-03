STATE COLLEGE – Christian music’s biggest multi-artist tour is returning to State College in 2022.

Presented by NewSong Ministries with Premier Productions, Winter Jam will feature headliners Skillet and Tauren Wells.

Skillet, best known for songs like “Whispers in the Dark,” “Hero” and “Monster” joins the tour with its brand-new album “Dominion.”

Other acts include KB, Colton Dixon, I AM THEY, hosts Newsong, and artist-to-watch, Kevin Quinn.

The Pre-Jam will feature artists Abby Robertson and Bayside Worship, and Speaker Shane Pruitt is also on the 41-stop tour.

Winter Jam is set to hit State College’s Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Tickets to Winter Jam will be available at the door for $10 per person and memberships for Jam Nation start out at $34.99.

Jam Nation includes benefits of early entry, pass and lanyard, artist question-and-answer session and more.

Sponsored by Compassion International, Winter Jam welcomes everyone to the “All Together Now” tour.

For additional event information, please visit: https://2022.jamtour.com/.