State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of a theft of items from a motor vehicle Dec. 28-29 on Old Highway 322 in Decatur Township. During the incident, someone allegedly entered the victim’s vehicle and removed around $10 in change and 10 music CDs. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report of harassment Dec. 27 on Whitman Street in Morris Township. During a domestic incident, four people allegedly engaged in pushing and shoving one another, and were cited through the district court.
- State police received a report of trespassing Dec. 24 on Triangle Lane in Cooper Township. During the incident, a 31-year-old Drifting man allegedly arrived at the victim’s residence after being advised he wasn’t welcome there. He wouldn’t leave immediately but state police say he did flee prior to their arrival. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police received a report of theft of items from a motor vehicle Dec. 29 on Old Erie Pike in Decatur Township. During the incident, someone allegedly entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and removed a pair of Oakley sunglasses and miscellaneous change. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of retail theft Dec. 30 at the Walmart Supercenter, Clearfield. During the incident, a 22-year-old Clearfield woman was allegedly observed under-ringing merchandise at the self-checkout. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police received a report of an inmate-on-inmate assault Dec. 27 at Clearfield County Jail. During the incident, a 34-year-old male inmate from Clearfield allegedly severely injured another male inmate while locked in a cell. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police received a report about a dog bite Dec. 23 on Clarendon Avenue, Clearfield. According to police, a Door Dash driver had his arm bitten by a dog while handing food to a customer at the residence. The driver suffered minor injuries.
- Police reported a drug violation and incident of child endangerment Dec. 29 on Old Penfield Road in Lawrence Township. According to police, a 36-year-old Penfield woman and 43-year-old Osceola Mills man went to the area to use crystal methamphetamine and had a three-year-old child with them. Police also allegedly found the couple in possession of crystal meth, marijuana and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. Officers took emergency custody of the child with Children, Youth & Family Services, which also responded to the scene. The couple is facing charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and related offenses, and a preliminary hearing will be scheduled in the near future.
- Police received a report of an assault Jan. 1 at the Pub & Grub, Clearfield. According to police, a 25-year-old male called 911, stating his wife and another female had assaulted him. The male fled in a white sports utility vehicle and County 911 received another report, which advised the male was extremely intoxicated. Officers observed the vehicle traveling west on state Route 879, the driver allegedly refused to stop and instead fled to his Sheridan Avenue residence. There, police say, he resisted arrest, but was eventually detained and they learned he’d gotten into a physical altercation with his wife at the restaurant after she’d gotten into a fight with his ex-girlfriend. The male was lodged in county jail on charges, and the investigation is ongoing.