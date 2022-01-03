REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police are currently investigating a report of a rape that allegedly took place in Reynoldsville Borough over two years ago.

According to police, an investigation is underway into a sexual assault that reportedly took place at a location on East Main Street.

Police say the assault allegedly occurred on September 1, 2019. The victim is listed as a 28-year-old Reynoldsville woman.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional details are available at this time.