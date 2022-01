Carlo Zenone, Age 86 of DuBois, PA died Friday, December 31, 2021 at Christ the King Manor. Born on June 20, 1935 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Eugenio & Maryann Lipari Zenone. Carlo was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War. On October 8, 1960 he married his wife […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/carlo-zenone/