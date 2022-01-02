BELLEFONTE – U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson has issued a 2021 Year-End Report, providing a snapshot of the work he focused on in Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. during the year.

“Throughout 2021, we faced unforeseen challenges and tackled them head on. In addition to continuing as a senior leader of the House Committee on Education & Labor, I was promoted by my colleagues into a new role as Republican Leader of the House Agriculture Committee. This has allowed me to better work toward creating a robust rural economy in America,” Thompson said.

“Thanks to my dedicated staff, together we have continued to provide constituent services and helped solve problems when people have nowhere else to turn.”

Also included in the report are metrics for key areas, such as how many meetings Thompson hosted, the number of constituent cases resolved, the amount of constituent correspondence received and legislative bills sponsored and cosponsored.

