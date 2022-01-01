While moving across the country may feel like the most stressful thing you’ve ever attempted, you’re not alone. Tens of thousands have completed their move with great success, and you’re soon to be one of them. Read on to discover our top fourtips and tricks for your cross-country move.

Save Moving Receipts

This tip is critical if you’re moving for a job. Depending on your situation, you might be able to claim your moving expenses as a deduction come tax season. Keep all your moving receipts, big and small, and pull them out when you file.

Remember the Forgettables

It’s easy to remember that you need to bring your clothes and lease an apartment, but what about your new primary care physician? You don’t want to get caught in a strange place without a necessity that slipped through the cracks.

Think about everything you have now and how you’ll get that where you’re going. Forward your mail, schedule your new utilities, transfer your gym membership, and get your vet records.

Plan Your Route

If you spend a little time before your trip planning out stops for food and rest breaks, you can coast through the drive without worrying. This also allows you to pick fun restaurants to try in different regions of the country! If you don’t, you’ll probably end up stopping at Subway four times.

Declutter Before Packing

Before you purchase a single moving box, take a few days to declutter each room of your current house. Throw away, recycle, or donate anything that doesn’t feel like a must-have, and your packing experience will feel so much easier. There are plenty more packing tips to reduce stress, but this one is crucial if you want to make your journey with all the fat trimmed.

Now that you know these tips and tricks for your cross-country move, pack your things and enjoy your new life!