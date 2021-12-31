JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is set for next Thursday afternoon for an area woman who was busted in Brookville with methamphetamine and reportedly claimed to no longer speak English then demanded a call to the Pennsylvania Attorney General. Court documents indicate 43-year-old Margaret Elizabeth Baker, of Punxsutawney, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/woman-busted-with-meth-in-brookville-due-back-in-court-next-thursday/