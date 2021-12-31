HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier is reminding Pennsylvania job seekers of the free services available through SkillUp® PA.

SkillUp® PA is a virtual learning platform offering more than 5,000 unique training modules to help Pennsylvanians gain new skills, polish their resume and advance their careers.

“SkillUp offers free online education to Pennsylvania job seekers looking to take on a new career or advance in their current one,” said Berrier.

“At L&I, we are committed to helping develop the workforce in the commonwealth, and we want to meet job seekers where they are most comfortable.

“That’s why SkillUp PA is so useful — Pennsylvanians can access it right from the comfort of their couch or home office, on their own time and at their own pace.

“We are thrilled that thousands of Pennsylvanians have already taken advantage of the wide array of programs offered through SkillUp, and we want to remind all job seekers that this vital tool is available to them in 2022.”

L&I launched SkillUp® PA in August of 2021 to give Pennsylvania workers and employers access to a diverse menu of online courses to build skills in accounting/finance, clerical work, customer service, information technology, marketing, soft skills like communication and time management and much more.

As of Dec. 20, more than 5,300 users have registered with the platform, completing more than 2,200 courses and 2,600 training hours.

To date, the most popular categories of training include effective communication, business etiquette, enhancing top skills, written business communication, as well as teamwork and collaboration.

SkillUp offers a flexible, self-directed e-learning service that gives job seekers the opportunity to manage their own training with the goal of improving their marketability to prospective employers.

This includes access to free curriculum to obtain industry-recognized credentials, including CompTIA, Cybersecurity, Project Management, Human Resources, Microsoft Office Specialist and more.

To access SkillUp, register for a free account online with PA CareerLink®.

Pennsylvania joined 17 other states that are using the SkillUp program from Metrix Learning to help workforce populations update their skills and improve employment prospects.

Both Lancaster and Lackawanna PA CareerLink® locations have been utilizing SkillUp PA for several years, and L&I is proud the rest of the commonwealth is now taking advantage of the program.