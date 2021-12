Sherry Ann Rupp, 84, of Punxsutawney, passed away at home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. She was born in Kittanning on November 25, 1937, a daughter of the late John William Campbell and Jenny Irene (Croyle) Campbell. Mrs. Rupp was a member of the First Baptist Church. She was very active in church and previously taught Sunday School. She loved […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sherry-ann-rupp/