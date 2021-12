Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great grandmother, Daughter, and Sister Sharon Diane (Smith) Grafton, 71, of Worthington, passed away Tuesday December 28, 2021 at UPMC St. Margaret’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born March 30, 1950 in Brookville to Doris Kammerdeiner and the late Richard “Dick” Smith. Sharon was retired and was a member of the Worthington Presbyterian Church. She was […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sharon-diane-smith-grafton/