HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Reynoldsville Borough will receive $22,500.00 DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) grant for a feasibility study on rehabilitating the Reynoldsville Community Swimming Pool. The money is part of $70 million in grants for 317 recreation and community improvements projects Gov. Tom Wolf (D) announced on Thursday. “Our outdoor places are among the things that tie […]

