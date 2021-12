Marion Gotwald, 76, of Gettysburg, PA died peacefully Wednesday morning, December 29, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Born December 8, 1945 in Punxsutawney, PA she was the daughter of the late Blair and Minerva (Cessna) Meckley. She was the wife of Ronald E. Gotwald, of Gettysburg to whom she was married to for 45 years. Mrs. Gotwald […]

